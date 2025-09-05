Open Menu

Egg Threw At Aleema Khan During Press Talk Outside Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:57 PM

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

Video of incident goes viral on social media; PTI leaders, workers and supporters strongly condemn incident and demand action

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Two suspected girls threw egg at Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI Founder Imran Khan, outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The video of the unfortunate incident went viral on the social media.

Aleema Khan was talking to the reporters outside the jail when the two girls threw eggs at her. Uzma Khan and other PTI leaders, lawyers and workers were also present there.

According to the local authorities, the suspects have been taken into custody for the act.

The social media users strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

It may be mentioned here that Aleema Khan is neither the member of the PTI and nor she is any office holder. However, she strongly criticises those who are at the helm of affairs.

Two weeks earlier, her two sons were arrested but the local court in Lahore granted them bail after prosecution failed to prove their involvement in May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Jail Social Media Lawyers Rawalpindi May Court Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

6 minutes ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

1 hour ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

1 hour ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

2 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

6 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

14 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

21 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan