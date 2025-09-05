Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Video of incident goes viral on social media; PTI leaders, workers and supporters strongly condemn incident and demand action

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Two suspected girls threw egg at Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI Founder Imran Khan, outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The video of the unfortunate incident went viral on the social media.

Aleema Khan was talking to the reporters outside the jail when the two girls threw eggs at her. Uzma Khan and other PTI leaders, lawyers and workers were also present there.

According to the local authorities, the suspects have been taken into custody for the act.

The social media users strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

It may be mentioned here that Aleema Khan is neither the member of the PTI and nor she is any office holder. However, she strongly criticises those who are at the helm of affairs.

Two weeks earlier, her two sons were arrested but the local court in Lahore granted them bail after prosecution failed to prove their involvement in May 9 riots.