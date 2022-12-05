Ehtsham inaugurates construction work on Wanda Wahadat-Panyala road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ehtsham Javed Akbar Khan on Monday inaugurated Wanda Wahadat to Panyala road.

Addressing the ceremony where City Mayor Umar Amin Khan Ganapur, former Nazim Pharpur Jehan Zeb besides other notables of the area were present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the road would usher in the socio-economic development of the area by boosting economic and business activities in the area.

He said that concrete efforts should be made to timely complete the project which had long been demanded of the adjoining localities.

He vowed to continue the struggle for the development and prosperity of Pharpur constituency, adding a record development work had been completed in the constituency with his efforts and countless schemes were currently underway in the area which would uplift living standard of people.

He said these development schemes included installation of new transformers, paving of streets and roads etc and vowed that these ongoing projects would be timely completed.

In view of such record development and welfare projects, he said that people would again support him in next general elections to bring Paharpur on par with developed areas of the country.