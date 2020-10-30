UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated At Takht Bhai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated at Takht Bhai

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) ::District Administration Takht Bhai arranged a ceremony in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Takht Bhai on Friday.

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Noor Zali, President Bar Association, Farman Ali, children, students and members of the civil society.

The speakers paid tributes to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for his teachings that changed the course and destiny of humanity.

Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was highlighted and Naats were also recited by the children on the occasion.

Related Topics

Civil Society

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

1 hour ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

6 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.