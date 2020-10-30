Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated at Takht Bhai

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) ::District Administration Takht Bhai arranged a ceremony in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Takht Bhai on Friday.

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Noor Zali, President Bar Association, Farman Ali, children, students and members of the civil society.

The speakers paid tributes to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for his teachings that changed the course and destiny of humanity.

Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was highlighted and Naats were also recited by the children on the occasion.