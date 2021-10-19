Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervor in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with religious fervor and devotion across provincial capital of Punjab on Tuesday (12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birth day of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace be upon him-PBUH).

The day dawned with special prayers for security of the country and national solidarity, while Pak Army squads presented 21-guns salute to express deep love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Public and private buildings in the city were profusely decorated with glitter papers and electric lamps and blinking lights, while the Muslims arranged Durood and Salam Mahafil (ceremonies) in mosques, madaris, markets, and homes to pay glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), besides distributing Nazar-e-Niaz and Langar (charity food) among the people throughout the day.

Streets and bazaars all across the metropolitan city were adorned with buntings, while the children remained busy in preparing the traditional decorative Pahariyan (hills), models of both the holy mosques of Masjid-ul-Haram (Khana Kaba) and Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies were also taken out from various localities and decorative gates and models, calligraphic banners and posters were placed on their routes. On this occasion, Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars highlighted the holy and glorious life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and advised the Muslim Ummah to follow in the footprints of the holy prophet. They said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) brought an unprecedented revolution in the history of mankind and he was an embodiment of mercy for the entire humanity. They stressed the need for following the teachings of islam in letter and spirit, adding Quran and Sunnah are the basis of Islam that is complete code of life.

The 87th traditional central procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid-e-Hanafia, Mohalla Kashmiri Sadhwan inside Akbari Gate. The Central Procession Committee's Chairman Muhammad Zaheer Butt, Sajada Nasheen of Shah Muhammad Ghous Darbar Pir Syed Mukarram Ali Shah, Allama Maqsood Ahmad Qadri, Tahaffuz Namoos Risaalat Mahaz (TNRM) President Allama Sahibzada Raza-e-Mustafa Naqshbandi led the main procession.

The procession was also actively participated by Sunni Ittehad Council, Mustafai Tehreek, Bazm Nowjawanan Ahl-e-Sunnat, Masjid Ayesha Siddiquia Pir Gilania, Bazm Shamsia Faiz Bagh North Lahore, Bazm Jamia Hayat-ul-Quran Chowk Nawab Sahib, Bazm Shaan Mustafa, Jamia Hanafia Ghousia Bhati Gate, Minhaj Council Mochi Gate, Bazm Hasnatul Uloom Masjid Wazir Khan, Anjuman-e-Talaba-e-Islam, Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust, Faizan Welfare Organization Dera Mian Sahib Kadhar Sharif, Darul Uloom Jamaat-e-Rizviyah, Jamia Rasooliyah Shirazia, Jamia Kareemia, Jamia Tajdar-e-Madina Bilal Ganj, Jamia Haq Baho Sultania Mohini Road, Bazm Raza Jamia Nizamia Lohari Gate, Tanzeem Mohammadi Kashmiri Bazaar, Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Rasool Moti Tibba Bhati Gate, Tanzeem Ghulaman-e-Rasool Wali Shah.

The procession, while passing through its traditional rout including Chohatta Mufti Baqir, Akbari Mandi and Circular Road, reached at Milad Chowk Dehli Gate where small processions from other areas also joined the main procession.

Later on, a grand Mehfil Milad was held and the Ulama and Mashaikh highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (Holy life of the prophet Muhammad-PBUH).

After that procession moved ahead towards its rout including Lehenga Mandi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Oonchi Masjid Bhati Gate and culminated at Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Darbar.

Earlier, another major procession organized by Markazi Committee Taqrebaat Eid Milad-un-Nabi, was taken out from Lahore Railway Station. More than 50 small processions also joined this main procession which passed through its traditional rout of Chowk Australia, Branderth Road, Gawal Mandi, Bansanwala Bazaar, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Anarkali, Circular Road, Lohari Gate, Mori Gate and Bhati Gate, and ended at Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Lahore Police put in place effective and foolproof security arrangements along sides of all the processions and around the Mahafil-e-Milad-un-Nabi, by deploying heavy contingents of cops.