Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in northern Sindh

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed with religious fervour and reverence in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh on Friday with strict security.

Government and private buildings, mosques, shrines, bazaars and roads were decorated with colourful fancy lights, flags and banners. The day was dawn with special prayers at mosques for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Milad mahafil, majalis and rallies were held throughout the day in all parts of the northern Sindh to revive the real spirit of islam and pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Various religious and social organisations arranged special programmes to mark the occasion.

Clerics and scholars highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and deliver lectures emphasising the need to follow the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Sunnah.

The district adminstration, on the directives by Home department Sindh, made foolproof security arrangements for the occasion while a cleanliness campaign on the routes of processions were already been planned. Special security arrangements were made to maintain law and order on this occasion. Security personnel checked participants at all gatherings, including naat mahafil, conferences, competitions, before they enter the respective premises.

The Sukkur Police made a special security plan for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) under which more than 2400 police officers were deputed across the district to avoid any untoward incident.