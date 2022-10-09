Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrated with religious fervour in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated on Sunday, throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division, with religious fervour, great enthusiasm and solemnity with renewed pledge by the people to uphold and promote Islam.

After Fajr prayers, Qur'ran Khwani was held in mosques throughout the Region and khateebs in special prayers, prayed for the solidarity, integrity, prosperity and well-being of the country and the nation and the Muslim Ummah and for Kashmiri Muslims facing atrocities. In the morning prayers, khatabees exhorted the faithful to follow the examples set by the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), as this was the only way to set up a society void from all evils. Peace and prosperity of the nation lie only in the following of life pattern of the Last Prophet of God Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), they added.

As per tradition, Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out throughout the five districts, including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, by religious and social, cultural and educational organizations with Na'ats that gave spiritual touch to the atmosphere. The participants also raised Islamic slogans enthusiastically.

Certain organizations held naat khawani functions to mark the day that continued till late night.

In Larkana district, the main function to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was held in Dargah Mashoori Sharif some 12 kms off from Larkana. Urs of Allama Muhammad Qasim Mashoori, the great Spiritual leader of the area, was also observed on the same day. The function started on Saturday evening and the day dawned with Quran Khawani and Wird of Darood Sharif. After Zuhr prayer the session of Husan-e-Qiraat and recitation of Na'ats started that was participated by the well-known Hamd Khawans and Na'at Khawans of the Country. After prayers of Isha, a urdu,Sindhi and Sariki Naatia Mushaira was held. People from all parts of the Country participated in the gathering. Prominent Ulemas and Khateebs threw light on the life of the Holy Prophet(Peace Be Upon Him).

Meanwhile, in connection of the Urs of Allama Muhammad Qasim Mashoori, speeches were delivered to highlight the life events of the great spiritual leader till the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

'Milad Mahafil' and 'Seerat' meetings were held in different parts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts in which various aspects of the sacred life of the Last Messenger of Allah were highlighted.

Ulema at several seerat meetings urged the people to mould their lives according to the teachings of islam and to revive the spirit of unity among the Muslims to safeguard the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Naat and Qirat competitions and boy scouts rallies were held at the Larkana city, taluka and district headquarters of the five districts of the Region. Processions to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) were also brought out.

In Larkana city, a big Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession was taken-out on Sunday from Dari Muhallah.

At Pakistan Chowk it joined the other processions taken out from different parts of the city.

The processions passed through the traditional profusely decorated route of empire road, jilas bazaar, shahi bazaar, bunder road, jinnah bagh, Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari and station road Larkana city.

The participants processions with banners and flags were riding motorbikes, cars, tractor trolleys, Pick-ups, loaders, camels and Tongas which were also tastefully decorated, while thousands of faithfuls were on foot to show love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)..

The speakers on the occasion paid a glowing rich tribute to the Holy Prophet (SAW) and threw light on his sacred life.

The audience were urged to project and disseminate the 'Usswah-e-Hasana' - life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit, to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

It was stressed that the womankind must adopt the way of life as taught by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and become a model of honor and dignity besides bringing up their next generations on true Islamic principles.

Similar processions were also taken-out from different parts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts.

Sweets distributed in orphanages, widow and destitute homes, disabled and handicapped person homes and among prisoners in the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot and other main towns of the Larkana division. People of the Region took active part in the rallies while celebrating birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Citizens decorated their houses and streets and distributed free food, sweets, biscuits and drinks in bulk on this special day to express their love and devotion for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The local newspapers brought out special issues, while Radio Pakistan, FM Channels airing special programs highlighting the sanctity and significance of the day.

Strong contingents of Police and rangers patrolled all along the routes of the main procession throughout the day in order to maintain peace and calm, and no untoward incident was reported. On this occasion Police force and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any unpleasant occurrence.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari and DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh also visited various districts of the Larkana division to supervise the security arrangements.

District Administration Larkana, headed by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana visited different parts of the District to personally supervise the law and order arrangements.

National flag was hosted at all the public and private buildings. Bazaars, streets, banks, government and semi-government institutions were tastefully decorated with multi-color buntings.

In the evening all the public and private buildings were tastefully illuminated in the 5 districts of the Larkana Division.