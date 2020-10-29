Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Friday

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam, would be celebrated across the country on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam, would be celebrated across the country on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor.

Already announced a public holiday, the day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun salute in the Federal and provincial capitals, respectively, following a night of Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers would be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event. Distribution of sweets, food has been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among disabled, handicapped persons and others.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession would be taken out from Bhutto cricket Ground, near Sitara Market , Sector G-7. Numerous small processions will join the main procession. The Milad procession would culminate at the shrine of the father of Hazrat Imam Barri situated at Aabpara. Local milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to take out Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions across the country.

The National Rehmat-ul-lil-Aalamin conference would be held in Islamabad on Friday under the aegis of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The president and prime minister will be the chief guests in the conference.

Prominent religious scholars, dignitaries, political personalities and diplomats will attend the conference. Prizes will also be distributed among the outstanding position holders in National Seerat/ Naat Book/ Article competitions.

Provincial and District Seerat Committees have finalized the plan to organize Seerat Majjalis. Naat Khawani, speeches by Ulema on Seerat topics particularity the topic of this year's National Seerat Conference, Seerat quiz, etcetera.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet�(Peace Be Upon Him).

Federal and provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans with coordination of other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held on the day.

Newspapers, magazines,TV and radio channels have arranged special Naatia musharia, Naat Khawani and�quiz programme on Seerat. The best articles presented in the Seerat Conferences will be broadcast on Radio and tv along with informatory introduction of best Seerat Books in urdu and regional languages.

/395