Eid Shopping Begins With Tradition Zeal, Fervor Across AJK

Published March 26, 2024

As the countdown to Eid ul Fitr nears its end, markets across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have come alive with a festive buzz as people flock to shops in search of Eid essentials

According to APP Correspondent, In Mirpur, the bustling metropolis of AJK, the main shopping areas of Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road have witnessed a surge in foot traffic.

Shoppers are thronging the markets to purchase groceries, clothes, shoes, and other items in preparation for the upcoming holiday.

The heavy rush of shoppers has led to traffic chaos on major routes, with traffic wardens struggling to maintain order.

Despite the crowds, the atmosphere is one of excitement and anticipation as people embrace the traditional zeal and fervor of Eid shopping.

With only a couple of weeks remaining until Eid, which is likely to be celebrated on April 11 subject to the sighting of the Shawaal moon, the markets are expected to continue to be packed with shoppers in the coming days.

Local law enforcement authorities are working to ensure that the Eid shopping experience is safe and orderly, with a focus on crowd control and traffic management.

