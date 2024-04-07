Eid shopping gains pace in Peshawar, many worries about high prices of readymade cloths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Eid-ul-Fitr shopping activities are gaining pace in the walled city of Peshawar as bulk of the shopping centers and fashionable markets have been flooded with many foreign goods and items, which were not available here in the past to attract buyers.

Most of the markets and shopping malls have been illuminated with colourful lights, buntings and were decorated artistically to attract customers during night.

To facilitate the general public, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided to keep the BRT service active till 12 midnight looking after the visits of the general public to various bazaars, said Sadaf Kamil, spokesperson of Trans Peshawar, when contacted.

BRT service timings are extended till Chand Raat, Spokesman Trans Peshawar informed. Service will be provided on stopping route SR-02 during extra working hours till midnight, spokesperson Trans Peshawar said. travel facility is being provided from Chamkani to Karkhano Market on SR-02 route, Miss Sadaf Kamil said.

The bus of this route stops at every stop from Chamkani to Karkhano, Trans Peshawar spokesperson said. The last bus from Chamkani will leave at 11 pm, while the last bus from Karkhano will leave at 12 pm, said Trans Peshawar spokesperson. The purpose of extension of working hours is to facilitate Eid shopping to the people, Miss Sadaf informed.

During visit on Sunday to different bazaars, most of the ladies and kids' wears like sharee, short-kameez, lehenga, and imitations ornaments have been imported from Dubai, Singapore, China and Thailand as Eid Special offers, special in the markets on the Main Jamrud Road University Towns and Sadar Shopping Malls.

The fervor of Eid shopping is gradually picking up in Peshawar as the majority of buyers are coming for shopping while several will probably visit Chand Raat,” a shop owner Wali Khan, told APP.

Most of the buyers nowadays just enter his shop, ask about prices and then return empty handed. The sale will increase with a hope that buyers will come in large numbers as Eid comes nearer, he informed, adding the customers, who are demanding quality products have to pay more for it, he remarked.

Customers however, are not happy with the shooting prices of the imported items like Sohaji Saree and Bezoo woolens, Akthar jamawar and wallet shaal having the prices at range of Rs. 4000 , 3000, 2500 and 1800 respectively in the shopping arcades.

The prices of the Eid Special Offers items are higher than the previous years and are beyond the purchasing capacity of the middle and salaried class. A readymade short kameez was priced Rs. 3500 as against it was available Rs. 2000 to 2200 in the previous year. Similarly, the prices of the children's and teenage girls' clothes are too high and beyond the purchasing power of underprivileged groups. “I purchased readymade Salwar Kameez for myself as I can't afford increasing stitching rates,” Siraj Khan said. He said this time the prices of readymade clothes are high like J dot, Maria-B etc.

The City markets and shopping stores are stuffed with internationally famous brands of cosmetics like Wella, Lakme and Jardana and men women wear like Bazoo, Lee and Wrangler. For these items people usually go to Singapore, UAE and Thailand and other international cities as part of their Eid Shopping.

Some fashionable shopping markets like Hayatabad shopping malls, Deans Trade Centre, Tipu Sultan Road markets, Peshawar Trade Centre, Shaheen and Meena bazaars, Jawad Tower, Qassa Khwani and Karkhano Market are stuffed with variety of foreign goods for the forthcoming Eid shoppers.

The Shafi Market in the cant area are turned into sea of Women on Sunday as new shops like Johns sons and Moon Internationals were opened to attract the shoppers.

In Jahangir Abad on main University road, majority of new shopping arcades and shops were opened and overflow with famous foreign goods to cater the demand of the affluent Eid shoppers.

The girls are taking keen interest in shopping for Henna and Bangles on Eid. "The shopping of bangles and henna is always in my priority list which doubles my joy on Eid Day," says Anmol while busy in selection of bangles in Deans Trade Centre with her mother and brother.

“The selection of quality bangles and henna are very difficult task as new brands and variety comes to markets. “I finally purchased 10 sets of bangles and henna for myself and family following my three hours long shopping,” she added. “The wearing of new and crystal bangles and decorating hands with henna on Eid Day gives me immense pleasure and joy on Eid Day," Anmol remarked.

There are shops in the city, which are selling Punjabi garments with a variety of designs and colours designed locally. It appears that the shopping activities would further gain pace in the markets as Eid-ul- Fitr advent became further closer.

\395