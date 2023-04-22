Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in city

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour in the megalopolis on Saturday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori offered Eid prayers at Polo Ground (Jinnah Garden). The administrator also accompanied Governor Sindh on the occasion.

A large number of citizens including political and social figures participated in the Eid prayers.

As many as 4000 big and small Eid congregations were held across the city in which the Ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Strict security arrangements were also made on this occasion.

