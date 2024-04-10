Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts with religious zeal and fervor.

Eid congregations were held in Nowshera, Charsadda, Takhtbhai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak and provincial metropolis following announcement of moon sighting by central committees.

Major congregations of Eid were held in Eidgah, Sunehri Masjid, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Qasim Ali Khan and Zarghoni Masjid Hayatabad.

The Eid that marks the end of holiest month of Muslim was celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan with religious fervor.

Prayers were also offered for sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

Amid security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident on Eid while district administrations of the province had imposed ban on aerial firing, use of tinted glass and unregistered vehicles as part of enhancing security measures.