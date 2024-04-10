Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In KP With Religious Fervor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts with religious zeal and fervor.
Eid congregations were held in Nowshera, Charsadda, Takhtbhai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak and provincial metropolis following announcement of moon sighting by central committees.
Major congregations of Eid were held in Eidgah, Sunehri Masjid, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Qasim Ali Khan and Zarghoni Masjid Hayatabad.
The Eid that marks the end of holiest month of Muslim was celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan with religious fervor.
Prayers were also offered for sovereignty and solidarity of the country.
Amid security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident on Eid while district administrations of the province had imposed ban on aerial firing, use of tinted glass and unregistered vehicles as part of enhancing security measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty29 minutes ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux39 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines1 hour ago
-
Eid prayers offered in tight security2 hours ago
-
Largest Eid Prayer congregation held at Old Polo Ground in city2 hours ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings2 hours ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor3 hours ago
-
President offers Eid prayers in Nawabshah3 hours ago
-
PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore3 hours ago