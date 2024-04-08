Eid Ul Fitr Prayer Scheduled For 7:30 AM At Central Eid Gah
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Auqaf department has announced that Eid ul Fitr prayers will be offered at the central Eid Gah Mosque on Charssada road Peshawar at 7:30 AM.
Provincial Chief Khateeb, Moulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, will lead the Eid prayer.
The speech will begin at 7:00 AM, followed by prayers at 7:30 AM.
The central and provincial Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committees are scheduled to convene on Tuesday, April 9, to deliberate on the sighting of the Islamic month of Shawwal’s crescent.
The security plan for Eid ul Fitr has been finalized by the Capital City Police in Peshawar.
According to the plan, more than four thousand police officers and personnel will fulfill their security duties during the festival to ensure peace and tranquility.
