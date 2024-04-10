Eidul Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Zeal In Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan with religious zeal and fervor.
Eid Namaz was held in mosques, Eidgah and at open places in all towns and villages of these districts where Ulema highlighted the significance of Eidul Fitr.
The faithful including those who have arrived to their native areas for celebration of the holy festival besides political leaders of main political parties including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur offered the Eid Namaz.
Special prayers were offered for the national prosperity, peace and unity among Muslim Ummah in those congregations which were attended by Faithful are visiting relatives and friends to meet and exchange Eid greetings and enjoy sweets.
Above all, children are getting new banknotes from elders and enjoying the festival with their new clothes and new shoes.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful celebration of the Eid with main focus on preventing aerial firing, one-wheeling and use of fire crackers by the residents.
In this regard, police officials have launched a campaign against those lethal activities on social media to create awareness among the citizens.
The district police of the three districts say that the momentary happiness of the shooter can turn someone's life into a tragedy and it may inflict lifelong sorrow to families.
Civic agencies too, have finalized plans and its staff is actively engaged to facilitate citizens by carrying out cleanliness activities at streets and main public places.
Among others, Rescue-1122 have also devised plans, cancelling leaves of its staff to provide prompt services during Eid holidays.
