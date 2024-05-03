Eight criminals arrested from riverine areas of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with the Police, are conducting ongoing operations against dacoits and criminals in the riverine areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with the Police, are conducting ongoing operations against dacoits and criminals in the riverine areas of Sindh.

A spokesperson for Sindh Rangers reported on Friday that acting on confidential information, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police jointly apprehended 8 suspects from Kandhkot riverine areas.

The apprehension resulted in the seizure of two SMGs, two pistols, a 12-bore repeater, and a motorcycle from the suspects.

The coordinated efforts of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police targeted individuals wanted for various crimes, including murders, attempted murders, robberies, and kidnappings for ransom.

The operation led to the arrest of 8 suspects.

These apprehended individuals were named in multiple FIRs across different police stations for their involvement in crimes such as murders and attempted murders.

Furthermore, the operation included the demolition of gang hideouts and the destruction of their bases. Pakistan Rangers Sindh pledges to persist in its efforts to ensure the security of the Indus Highway.

The apprehended suspects, along with the confiscated arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal procedures.