Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; Over 4 Kg Charras, 40 Liters Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested eight accused besides recovering over 4 kg of narcotics and 40 liters of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Riaz for having 1330 grams charras while Dhamial police rounded up Aslam on recovery of 1370 grams charras.

In other raids, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Rattaamral, Taxila, and Jatli police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Shoaib, Zaka, Tamoor, Qasim, Asif and Sohail and recovered 1590 grams charras and 40 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

