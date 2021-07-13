Eight investment counsellors appointed to bring Chinese investment to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as eight honorary investment counsellors have been appointed in different Chinese cities to encourage investors to pour investment into Pakistan, official sources confirmed here on Tuesday.

They include Ms. Li Emarn, Zhejiang Eman Supply Chain Management Company, Dr. Du Zhenli, GM China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Dr. Wu Yongqiang, Member and Secretary General of the Youth Federation of the Central Committee (CPC) of country region sector, Wang Zihai, Deputy Director General of Pakistan (China) Economic Cooperation Centre (PECC), Chen Xinsheng, Founder and Chairman of Dongguan Shiliang Technology Co., Ltd, Ms. Xiaoyu Duan (Alice), CEO Beijing Huiyu Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd, Juan Peng Philips, automobile consultant and Fang Qiuchen, Chairman China Contractors Association.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had recently informed that the Ministry of Commerce was appointing honorary investment counsellors to bring Chinese investment to Pakistan.

The newly appointed honorary investment counsellors would make all out efforts for the image building of Pakistan in their respective areas.

They would be responsible for marketing and promoting the investment potential of Pakistan particularly in the priority sectors.

The honorary counsellors would build effective relationship with the Pakistani business community residing in China particularly in their respective cities.

They would be responsible for keeping an active liaison between board of Investment (BOI) and foreign investors in getting their queries as well as concerns answered efficiently and effectively.

They would be assisting prospective investors' visits to Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and helping in the dissemination of investment related information.

The honorary counsellors would be guiding and assisting BOI in organizing Investment conferences besides, organizing periodic investment delegations to Pakistan.

They would be accompanying investor's delegation to Pakistan and also regularly liaise and coordinate with the Pakistan's Mission particularly Trade and Investment Counsellor (TIOs).

Before appointment of the investment counsellors, several video conferences were organized with Chinese investors and parties in different cities who know Pakistan well.

It is learnt that 40 potential investors had expressed their intention to invest in the areas of construction, production, manufacturing, chemicals, textile and tiles.