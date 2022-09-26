Eight IT sector projects in final phase of completion: Atif Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Science & Information Technology, Atif Khan has said that work on 8 IT sector projects in the province have reached the final phase of completion.

The completion of these projects would not only promote digitization of the economy, but also pave the way for provision of services in a transparent manner.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding progress on various projects initiated under the auspices of the Information Technology sector in the province here on Monday.

Besides, Secretary S& IT Department, Khalid Khan, Managing Director KP IT board and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the ongoing projects were included e-governance, establishment of citizen facilitation centres at district level, Pak-Digital City (Haripur), Gandhara Digital Complexes (Peshawar, Swat), Employable Digital Skills, KP Super App and ICT Facilitation Centre.

He directed the concerned authorities for timely completion of all ongoing projects and zero-tolerance for unnecessary delay.