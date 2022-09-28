Eight killed, 926 injured in 918 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 926 injured in 918 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday said 474 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 348 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 83 Multan with 87 victims and third Gujranwala with 49 accidents and 51 victims.

As many as 784 motorcycles, 67 rickshaws, 89 cars, 18 vans, 14 buses, 22 trucks and 97 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.