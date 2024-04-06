Eight Years Old Girl Dies In Roof Collapse Caused By Blaze
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A minor girl was killed and another wounded when the roof of a house collapsed after catching fire in Lahore on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the incident occurred near Jallo Morr area of Lahore on Friday late night where a fire broke out in a house due to which roof of the house caved in, burying two minor girls under the debris.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the body of an eight-year-old girl from rubble while her sister was rescued in injured condition.
Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to the Services Hospital, Lahore.
Recent Stories
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nilofar demands justice for Falk Noor5 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections15 minutes ago
-
Housing crisis grips capital city as middle class, govt employees struggle for affordable homes15 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat; lauds security forces’ operation in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Rs 162,000 fine imposed over violation of dengue SOPs15 minutes ago
-
Education ministry withdraws 'Dance for Education Program' notification25 minutes ago
-
Coffee, Fenugreek could boost muscle strength: Research25 minutes ago
-
PM departs to KSA in a commercial airline25 minutes ago
-
RWMC launches Eid cleanliness drive25 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people suffering worst ever tyranny under BJP rule: Farooq Abdullah25 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation along with IMRF visits AIOU25 minutes ago