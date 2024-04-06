Eight years old girl dies in roof collapse caused by blaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A minor girl was killed and another wounded when the roof of a house collapsed after catching fire in Lahore on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the incident occurred near Jallo Morr area of Lahore on Friday late night where a fire broke out in a house due to which roof of the house caved in, burying two minor girls under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the body of an eight-year-old girl from rubble while her sister was rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to the Services Hospital, Lahore.