Election Commission fixes March 5 for postal ballot applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission has fixed March 5 as last date for receipt of applications regarding postal ballot papers for Bye-Elections in 16 Constituencies of National Assembly of Pakistan.

As per sec (93) of the Election Act 2017, the out-stationed voters, who can not reach to the polling station in person, can cast their votes for the national and provincial assemblies through postal ballots.

According to ECP, the facility, under the law, has been extended the Government servants, members of Armed Forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The constituencies included NA-2 Swat-I; NA-19 Swabi-II; NA-3 Swat-; NA-20 Mardan-I;NA-5 Upper Dir 11;NA-28 Peshawar-II; NA-6 Lower Dir-I 1;NA-30 Peshawar-IV; NA-7 Lower Dir-II; NA-34 Karak; NA-8 Malakand Protected Area; NA-40 Bajaur-I; NA-9 Buner; NA-42 Mohmand; NA-16 Abbottabad-II and NA-44 Khyber-II.

The persons appointed by the Returning Officers, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote are advised to apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officers within three days of their appointment.

Applications for postal ballot should be submitted on the prescribed Form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency. Application Forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the concerned Returning Officers. The application Form may also be downloaded from ECP's website www.ecp.gov.pk.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.

The application should be forwarded/endorsed by the office/ department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.