Election Commission issues SOPs for by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for the by-elections on Constituencies NA-45 Kurram and PK-63, Nowshera.

According to a notification, the district returning officers have been directed to strictly ensure compliance of SOPs during election campaigns and polling procedure.

The candidates were also warned to ensure social distance, provision of sanitizers and face masks during their election campaigns.

The polling staff would wear face masks and maintain social distance during distribution of electioneering material.

Staff deputed at polling stations would ensure social distancing and wearing of face masks for the voters on the polling day to minimize chances of spread of the virus.