UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Issues SOPs For By-elections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Election Commission issues SOPs for by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for the by-elections on constituencies NA-45 Kurram and PK-63, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for the by-elections on Constituencies NA-45 Kurram and PK-63, Nowshera.

According to a notification, the district returning officers have been directed to strictly ensure compliance of SOPs during election campaigns and polling procedure.

The candidates were also warned to ensure social distance, provision of sanitizers and face masks during their election campaigns.

The polling staff would wear face masks and maintain social distance during distribution of electioneering material.

Staff deputed at polling stations would ensure social distancing and wearing of face masks for the voters on the polling day to minimize chances of spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera NA-45 PK-63

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

20 seconds ago

GDRFA, Dubai Tourism sign strategic partnership ag ..

9 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Balochi poet Mir ..

3 minutes ago

Rice exporters organized vaccination campaign for ..

3 minutes ago

Leader of Dakar Rally motorbike race 'Nacho' drops ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.