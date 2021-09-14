UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Decides To Serve Notice On Swati, Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to serve notice on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for uttering objectionable remarks.

According to a news release, the ECP's meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has decided to seek proof from Swati as the latter had accused the ECP for taking bribe and being on the payroll of someone.

The meeting attended by ECP's members Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi and senior officers, discussed the remarks made during a news briefing against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.The forum rejected the allegation levelled against it.

The Election Commission has also asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit the record related to the proceedings of the relevant Standing Committee and the press briefing.

