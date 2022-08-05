UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Rebuffs Fawad Chaudhry's Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuffs Fawad Chaudhry's allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rebuffed the statement of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in which he claimed that the commission did not accept their resignations.

An ECP spokesman categorically said that the claim of Fawad Chaudhry was baseless and absurd.

He said the former Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori did not forward any resignations to the ECP.

The spokesmen added that the speaker of National Assembly had forwarded the resignations to ECP - after which the ECP notified the by-polls proceedings.

The ECP had issued the by-polls schedule according to the law, he added.

The statement clarified that the election commission was bound to hold by-polls on any seat within 60 days of the acceptance of resignation.

The ECP would do its lawful duty by announcing the schedule of by elections within specified timeframe, if NA speaker forwarded the resignations to ECP, he added.

