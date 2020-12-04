UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Office To Hold Programme In Connection With "Voters Day" On Dec 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Election office to hold programme in connection with

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A program will be held in Election Office Attock in connection with "Voters Day" on December 7.

Election Officer Syed Zaigham Altaf told media that the day is being celebrated to commemorate first general elections which were held on 7th December, 1970.

He said on this day people are made literate about electoral process for a strong democracy and revival of citizens faith in the electoral process.

He said, on the day people are being told about the importance of vote and and to ensure registration of their votes timely. Zaigham Altaf said that beside non governmental organisations and NADRA are also playing their role beside Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Attock December Media

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

1 hour ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.