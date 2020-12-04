Election Office To Hold Programme In Connection With "Voters Day" On Dec 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A program will be held in Election Office Attock in connection with "Voters Day" on December 7.

Election Officer Syed Zaigham Altaf told media that the day is being celebrated to commemorate first general elections which were held on 7th December, 1970.

He said on this day people are made literate about electoral process for a strong democracy and revival of citizens faith in the electoral process.

He said, on the day people are being told about the importance of vote and and to ensure registration of their votes timely. Zaigham Altaf said that beside non governmental organisations and NADRA are also playing their role beside Election Commission of Pakistan.