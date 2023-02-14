UrduPoint.com

Election Should Be Held As Per Constitution: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that general elections in the country should be held according to the Constitution and law of the land and not on the will and whims of a single party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that general elections in the country should be held according to the Constitution and law of the land and not on the will and whims of a single party.

The minister, in a statement issued here in reaction to a press conference of PTI general secretary Asad Umar and other leaders, said that Imran Khan and PTI have considered politics, Constitution and law as a game and they used to utter strange notions every day as part of their game.

Imran Khan and his followers know nothing about the Constitution and the law as they bulldozed it many times during their tenure, he alleged and commented that it seemed ridiculous to listen that PTI was running a campaign to protect the Constitution.

The PTI should start its 'Jail Bharo Tahreek' first but they come up with a new joke every day, Sharjeel Memon said adding that how the workers dare to start the movement when Imran Khan himself was not ready to appear in the courts and was hiding in his Zaman Park residence.

The minister said that PTI was plotting to spread disorder and chaos in the country while the national economy was already under pressure due to failed policies of the incompetent group in four years.

PTI wanted to pressurise Election Commission so that they could get their desired decisions but PTI has already been crushed under the burden of its so-called popularity and all tactics by Imran Khan and his followers for blackmailing the national institutions have been failed as well, Sharjeel concluded.

