Election Symbols Assigned To 119 Candidates Across Three Federal Capital Constituencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The District Returning Office (DRO) in Islamabad has allotted election symbols to a total of 119 candidates across the three Constituencies of the Federal capital.
According to the list issued by the DRO, a total of 44 candidates will be vying for seats in NA-46, while 29 contenders from NA-46 have opted to run as independents in the elections.
Sixteen candidates from various political parties will be testing their luck in NA-46.
Mustafain Kazmi, an independent candidate competing in NA-46, has been designated the election symbol of a parachute, while Shoaib Shaheen's symbol will be shoes.
NA-47 will witness the participation of 37 candidates, with 25 running independently and 12 representing different political parties.
Notably, Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, an independent candidate, has been granted the symbol of a battery. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will step into the electoral arena with the clock as his election symbol, while Nayab Ali, a transgender candidate, will be represented by the green pepper symbol.
In NA-48, a total of 38 candidates will vie for seats, with 27 opting for independent candidacy. Additionally, 11 candidates from diverse political parties will enter the competition.
Notably, independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz will run under the pomegranate symbol, while Ali Bukhari will participate as an independent candidate with the parachute symbol.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle snatcher held, motorcycle recovered53 minutes ago
-
Livestock department urges citizens to invest in cattle rearing53 minutes ago
-
Rwp Safe City Project to be inaugurated on Jan 3053 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured at churches:CPO53 minutes ago
-
RDA gears up operation against illegal housing schemes1 hour ago
-
Gas theft: SNGPL cuts off 316 connections in Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed1 hour ago
-
Only one dengue case reported in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Repression, might policies continue unabated in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
Apple farmers in occupied Kashmir face uncertainty2 hours ago
-
Solangi terms press clubs as main pillars of press freedom2 hours ago
-
Rate of eggs touches all-time high, to be sold on 540 per dozen3 hours ago
-
Two dacoits in police custody injured during encounter3 hours ago