Election Symbols Assigned To 119 Candidates Across Three Federal Capital Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The District Returning Office (DRO) in Islamabad has allotted election symbols to a total of 119 candidates across the three Constituencies of the Federal capital.

According to the list issued by the DRO, a total of 44 candidates will be vying for seats in NA-46, while 29 contenders from NA-46 have opted to run as independents in the elections.

Sixteen candidates from various political parties will be testing their luck in NA-46.

Mustafain Kazmi, an independent candidate competing in NA-46, has been designated the election symbol of a parachute, while Shoaib Shaheen's symbol will be shoes.

NA-47 will witness the participation of 37 candidates, with 25 running independently and 12 representing different political parties.

Notably, Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, an independent candidate, has been granted the symbol of a battery. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will step into the electoral arena with the clock as his election symbol, while Nayab Ali, a transgender candidate, will be represented by the green pepper symbol.

In NA-48, a total of 38 candidates will vie for seats, with 27 opting for independent candidacy. Additionally, 11 candidates from diverse political parties will enter the competition.

Notably, independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz will run under the pomegranate symbol, while Ali Bukhari will participate as an independent candidate with the parachute symbol.

