Election Tribunal hears petition against Shazia Mari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Election Tribunal at Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Saturday issued notices to Karachi University in a petition challenging the candidacy of MNA Shazia Atta Mari of Pakistan Peoples Party.According to the brief details of the hearing, the tribunal directed the university to submit reply on October 21 in the petition filed by Kishanchand Parwani of Sanghar district from where Mari was elected MNA.