UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Tribunal Hears Petition Against Shazia Mari

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Election Tribunal hears petition against Shazia Mari

The Election Tribunal at Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Saturday issued notices to Karachi University in a petition challenging the candidacy of MNA Shazia Atta Mari of Pakistan Peoples Party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Election Tribunal at Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Saturday issued notices to Karachi University in a petition challenging the candidacy of MNA Shazia Atta Mari of Pakistan Peoples Party.According to the brief details of the hearing, the tribunal directed the university to submit reply on October 21 in the petition filed by Kishanchand Parwani of Sanghar district from where Mari was elected MNA.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Sindh High Court Hyderabad Sanghar Pakistan Peoples Party October Karachi University From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.