Electric Related Issues Of Public To Be Addressed In Quetta's Satellite Town: SDO Kharoti

Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Sub Division Officer (SDO) of WAPDA Satellite Town Quetta Dawood Khan Kharoti on Thursday said he would take all possible measures to utilize all available resources for addressing electric related problems of public in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Sub Division Officer (SDO) of WAPDA Satellite Town Quetta Dawood Khan Kharoti on Thursday said he would take all possible measures to utilize all available resources for addressing electric related problems of public in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here after taking charge as SDO of WAPDA Satellite town at his office.

Dawood Khan Kharoti said it was my prime responsibility to solve the issues of the staff and customers on immediately basis with the aim to improve the performance of the sector according to expectation of public regarding QESCO.

He also warned the staff that if any staff member was found to be negligent during duty, action would be taken against him, saying my office door was opened for customers who could register their issues related electricity.

Earlier, Satellite Town, WAPDA staffs including Shaukat Ali, Arshad Jadoon, Aminullah Mohammad Khan, Line Superintendent Faisal, resident of the area, Nazar Muhammad, Fahim Ahemd, Shah Jahan Khan, Imran Khan and others congratulated Dawood Khan Kharoti as taking charge of SDO at his office.

