Electricity supply to Upper Chitral from Feb 1st: Khurram Dastgir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastgir on Sunday said, on the directives and special interest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the electricity supply to Upper Chitral would be started from February 1st.

Addressing a press conference here at the Governor House, he said that on the directives of Prime Minister, he especially came to Peshawar to meet a delegation of Upper Chitral and to hear their problems.

He said that like Lower Chitral, the electricity to Upper Chitral would be ensured on a priority basis, adding that an agreement to the elders of Upper Chitral has been signed at the Governor House in which the Governor has been included as guarantor.

He said the elders of Upper Chitral informed the Prime Minister about their issues and problems related to the inadequate supply of electricity.

The minister said that a report for payment of outstanding dues would be prepared within a month and an increase in electricity bills for the people of Upper Chitral would be decided after the supply of electricity to the area.

He further said that the federal government would fulfill its promise of electricity supply to Upper Chitral and assured that if the bills are paid regularly the power supply would further be improved.

Governor Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for paying attention to the deprivations of Chitral and said that Chitral is a large area of the province where the people of Upper Chitral were living a life in the dark for the last 5 years.

He also thanked the Federal Ministry of Energy, the Provincial Energy Department, and senior officials for resolving the issue of power supply to Upper Chitral.

On the occasion, Khurram Dastgir thanked Governor Ghulam Ali for hosting the event and said that Ghulam Ali was playing an active role in solving the problems of the people of KP.