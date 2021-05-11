Embassies abroad to extend full support for investment in FIEDMC economic zones: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that embassies abroad would extend their full support to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) for investment in FIEDMC economic zones.

He was talking to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq on the occasion of his visit to M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

He said that the Foreign Office would help FIEDMC for access to foreign investors and in this connection a regular plan would be devised and shared with the Pakistani embassies abroad.

A separate economic wing had also been established which would bring investment from abroad to Pakistan through regular planning.

He said that good news would also come this time regarding FATF and Pakistan's name was expected to be removed from the grey list.

Referring to the decline in cotton production, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that full attention would have to be paid to research on this issue. He assured that he would talk to the Prime Minister in this regard.

He appreciated the efforts of Chairman FIEDMC and said that he would extend full support for the success of all FIEDMC projects.

He termed the FIEDMC's plan to set up an agro-based economic zone on 1,500 acres of land in Toba Tek Singh as the best step for agricultural development. This would provide equal benefits to the farmers of Multan, Khanewal, Sargodha and Faisalabad also, he added.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq informed the Foreign Minister that there were vast investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises in FIEDMC's economic zone in the fields of meat and food processing, cold storage and modern farming.