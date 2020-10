Employees of FUUAST getting uninterrupted medical facilities: MO FUUAST

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :All teaching and non-teaching staffers of Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), are being provided uninterrupted medical facilities, said Medical Officer of FUUAST, Dr. Fozia Haq.

She said that the employees of the University are being provided medical facilities in various hospitals, on FUUAST's Panel Account, said a spokesperson on Friday.