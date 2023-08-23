Open Menu

Encroachments Removed From Madina Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority removed encroachments in Madina Town area, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority removed encroachments in Madina Town area, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team seized the goods of shopkeepers and sealed three shops in Bismillah Chowk, Madina Town.

The shopkeepers were running the business of loose petrol and LPG refilling. They had put the gas cylinders, drums, counters, stools, bench etc at footpaths.

The team also forwarded challan against 6 shopkeepers to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.

