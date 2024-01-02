Open Menu

Engr. Aamir Hasan For Early Completion Of Model Prison Project At H-16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Member Prime Minister Implementation Commission (PMIC) Engr. Aamir Hasan on Tuesday showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project 'Construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad', directed to complete the project well in time as per specifications.

He directed for speedy and early completion of the project within the deadline which had been significantly delayed.

He was chairing a meeting to review the status of the project. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director, PMIC and the officers of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing and Works, Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), National Highway Authority (NHA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in person and the officials of Punjab Prison Department through online.

During the meeting, the Member PMIC said the implementation report regarding progress in the project will be submitted to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chairman PMIC Brig. (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha took cognizance of the concerns of the Prime Minister of Pakistan over the unwarranted delays in the completion of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects.

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status, latest progress on decisions were made in the meeting held on December 20, 2023 at PMIC from Ministry of Interior and Pak PWD regarding the delays in completion of the project, the monitoring task was given to former retired Federal Secretary Engr. Aamir Hasan, Member PMIC for ensuring effective supervision of the project.

The representatives of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing and Works, Pak PWD, NHA, ICT, CDA, RDA and Punjab Prison Department briefed the Member, PMIC on the implementation status and the latest progress on the earlier decisions in the meeting held on December 12, 2023 on the Model Prison Project.

