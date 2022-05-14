Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates construction of swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana

Former Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the construction of the proposed swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the construction of the proposed swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar were also present at the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner told that the swimming pool would be completed in July this year.

Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman visited various sections of Bahawal Gymkhana and showed interest in the development work underway at the facility.