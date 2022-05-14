UrduPoint.com

Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman Inaugurates Construction Of Swimming Pool At Bahawal Gymkhana

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates construction of swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana

Former Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the construction of the proposed swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the construction of the proposed swimming pool at Bahawal Gymkhana here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar were also present at the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner told that the swimming pool would be completed in July this year.

Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman visited various sections of Bahawal Gymkhana and showed interest in the development work underway at the facility.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur July

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final, Swiate ..

Tsitsipas beats Zverev to reach Rome final, Swiatek demolishes Sabalenka

2 minutes ago
 Water Conservation Strategy: FAC issues fortnightl ..

Water Conservation Strategy: FAC issues fortnightly guidelines to cotton farmers ..

2 minutes ago
 Newly launched book: Celebrated poet Faiz Ahmed Fa ..

Newly launched book: Celebrated poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's life through daughter's l ..

2 minutes ago
 Finland 'confident' of overcoming Turkey's NATO op ..

Finland 'confident' of overcoming Turkey's NATO opposition

2 minutes ago
 Reduction in air pollution can help improve functi ..

Reduction in air pollution can help improve functioning of kidney, study

5 minutes ago
 MTI-HMC starts Hospital Management Course for medi ..

MTI-HMC starts Hospital Management Course for medical professionals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.