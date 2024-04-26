Enmity Claims Life Of Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The unidentified accused shot dead a youth and injured another on enmity in city
police Jaranwala limits on Friday.
A police report said Bakhat Bedar and Rana Hamad were on their way on Canal Road when
the two armed men on a motorcycle opened firing on them.
Consequently, Rana Bahat died on the
spot while Rana Hamad received bullet injuries.
Police shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy while the injured was also shifted to a local
hospital.
