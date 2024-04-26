Enmity claims life of youth

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The unidentified accused shot dead a youth and injured another on enmity in city

police Jaranwala limits on Friday.

A police report said Bakhat Bedar and Rana Hamad were on their way on Canal Road when

the two armed men on a motorcycle opened firing on them.

Consequently, Rana Bahat died on the

spot while Rana Hamad received bullet injuries.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy while the injured was also shifted to a local

hospital.