Entrepreneurship Curriculum Introduced In FDE Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has introduced an entrepreneurship curriculum in schools working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
The official sources told APP that as per the declaration of the education ministry, from the next academic session, students from grades 6 to 10 will have an opportunity to venture into the world of entrepreneurship.
This curriculum reflects the successful model implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan in the last two years, they informed.
The curriculum is carefully designed to develop entrepreneurial skills in students, equipping them with the necessary tools and mindsets for innovation and creativity.
According to the declaration, unlike traditional assessment-based learning, this curriculum will focus on project-based learning. This will help the students to apply the theoretical knowledge to real world scenarios, it added.
The sources further stated that to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, training will be provided to 200 teachers in FDE (ICT).
Meanwhile commenting on this declaration, the Secretary Education said that introducing entrepreneurship at an early age, not only fosters entrepreneurial spirit but also inculcates valuable skills like critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.
He further said that the move marks a significant departure from traditional education methods.
