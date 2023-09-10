Open Menu

Entry Test For Admission To Medical Colleges Held Peacefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Entry test for admission to medical colleges held peacefully

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The entry test for admission to medical and dental colleges was held peacefully under the aegis of the University of Health Sciences Lahore.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that three test centres were established at Faisalabad including one centre in Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Madina Town, second in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the third at the Government College Faisalabad (GCUF) Dhobi Ghatt where 7,525 candidates appeared for entry test including 5,160 females and 2,365 male students.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the test centres and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate candidates.

They also interacted with the parents of the students to take feedback about the security arrangements and other facilities provided at the centres.

The police department had also made tight security arrangements for the entry test and Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) remained in force across the district to ensure safety and security of the participating candidates, spokesman added.

