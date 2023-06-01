UrduPoint.com

Era Of Progress, Development About To Begin In Merged Districts: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the era of real development and prosperity in the merged districts is about to begin now, powers and funds will be transferred to the merged districts through the elected local government representatives very soon.

He was talking to a 30-member delegation of the Ittehad Malikan (Alliance of Maliks) which called on him here at the Governor's House on Thursday.

The delegation led by Haji Lali Shah was comprising Muhammad Afzal Khan, Malik Ayaz, Malik Sultanzeb, Malik Hafizur Rahman, Haji Syed Ahmad Jan, Mufti Hanifullah, Malik Khanzeb Malik Faqir, Malik Faqir, Malik Wali, Malik Hasib, Malik Ehsanullah, Malik Fazl Rabi, Malik Shater, Malik Usman, Malik Muhammad Shah, Malik Wazir, Malik Shirin, Malik Mashuq, Malik Nawaz Khan, Malik Abdul Nasser, Malik Hazrat Noor, Malik Umar Wahid, Malik Muhammadyar, Malik Khanzada, Abu Bakr Shah and others. Provincial Ministers Mohammad Adnan Jalil and Fazal Elahi were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the transfer of powers and funds will help in development of all areas of the merged districts and development initiatives will be seen at the street level.

He said that the Federal government has prepared development plans to address the deprivations of the tribal people in collaboration with the provincial government which will start an era of the development and prosperity in these areas The delegation informed the governor about administrative and regional problems and difficulties in Bajaur and especially pointed out the problems related to tax exemption, electricity and gas, health sector.

The governor said that merged districts are part of the province and the problems of these areas will be solved according to the constitution and law, but it is a pity that despite the merger of the former government during its 4 years rule it has miserably failed in the release of funds to the merged districts.

He said the present federal government is not only releasing funds to address the deprivations of these areas rather also starting development projects.

He assured the delegation that all administrative and regional problems including health, education, and commercial sectors will be resolved in all the merged districts including Bajaur and a clear change will be seen.

