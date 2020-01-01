Eradication of drug, human trafficking essential for Pak-Iran: Zia Ullah Longove

Provincial Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove here on Wednesday said joint measures needed to enhance capacity of security forces for elimination of narcotics smuggling and human trafficking in areas bordering Iran in order to enhance legal trade activities in both countries for interest of the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove here on Wednesday said joint measures needed to enhance capacity of security forces for elimination of narcotics smuggling and human trafficking in areas bordering Iran in order to enhance legal trade activities in both countries for interest of the public.

He expressed these views while addressing at the 23th meeting of Pakistan and Iran Joint Borders Commission.

A twenty-members delegation from Iran was headed by Deputy Governor General for Security Affair Muhammad Hadi Murshi while Pakistani side was comprise of Additional Chief Secretary Interior Haider Ali Shikwa, Deputy Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC)'s South Brigadier Rehan Aqil Khan, Pakistan Custom Collector Raza Dashti and DIG Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema besides security officials from both sides.

The meeting also discussed issues of borders security including trade activities and elimination of narcotics smuggling in the areas.

Provincial Minister for Tribal and Affair Mir Zia Ullah Longove said eradication of smuggling was essential for both countries' economic interests. He said that trade was significant with Iran to boost economic activities besides establishing air links between both the countries. He said the Federal and provincial governments are ready to cooperate with Iran to provision of facilities to people of borders areas.

He said Iran is our brother and neighbor country and both side of public have deep relations and we wanted to uplift security measures at borders areas of both countries to end terrorist activities for ensuring peace in the areas.

On the occasion, Irani delegation led by Muhammad Hadi Murshi said the positive role of Pakistan would always be remembered and Iran keeps best wishes for Pakistan, saying Iran believed to address problems of the region through joint processes.

Earlier, Mir Zia Ullah Longove welcomed the Iranian delegation.