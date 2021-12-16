Event held at Islamia University

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur hosted the Pakistan Leadership Summit organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Students Society

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur hosted the Pakistan Leadership Summit organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Students Society. Abdullah Hamid Gul, Chairman Tehreek-e-Nojuwanan-e-Pakistan, specially participated in the event titled "Together for Pakistan".

On this occasion Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said"Our elders fought the war of independence from 1857. There are incidents with every nation from which there is an opportunity to learn a lesson. After the establishment of Pakistan, we were deprived of our legitimate share and resources. When Pakistan was created, it was said that it was only a matter of a few months, as to how can states run without resources. The Pakistani nation defeated the enemies and conspiracies with its spirit. In 1957, the Pakistan Air Force shot down an Indian plane in Rawalpindi. The deeds of our invaders and martyrs strengthen us. Allah Almighty makes the plan of a Muslim and his destiny. One of our submarines destroyed an enemy ship in the 1971 war and returned safely." This was the first incident of its kind in the history of wars. He welcomed Abdullah Hamid Gul to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Abdullah Hamid Gul said that Pakistan was established in the name of islam and based on a pure ideology and the country wabuilt to last forever.

This country would fall because thousands of Muslims have sacrificed their lives for it.

United Pakistan was a great economic power and was the center of Asia at that time. The tragedy of 1971 was due to the nefarious intentions of the enemy and our disagreement.

Instead of believing in the propaganda of others, we have to believe in ourselves and follow the golden principles of the Qur'an to make this country a free and prosperous nation according to the dream of our elders.The enthusiasm and passion of the youth of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur we remarkable. The progress being made in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur promises us a bright future for the country.

The efforts made by the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for this University are commendable and the progress of the University waknown as soon as one enters the University. The establishment of more than 50 student societies was a great sign of a bright future. He said that the incident which took place on December 16 in Army Public school was an unholy audacity of our eternal enemy who showed his barbarism and targeted innocent children.

Ghazi Lance Naik Shahid Ali Khan and soldier Muhammad Ayub of the 1971 war were also present on the occasion. Lance Naik Shahid Ali Khan while narrating the events of the 1971 war told the facts regarding the propaganda spread by the enemy. Our mothers and sisters, our elders made sacrifices. "We will highlight the ideology of Pakistan according to Iqbal's dream."Learn from the past, make present decisions, and plan for the future.