UrduPoint.com

Event Held At Islamia University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Event held at Islamia University

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur hosted the Pakistan Leadership Summit organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Students Society

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur hosted the Pakistan Leadership Summit organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Students Society. Abdullah Hamid Gul, Chairman Tehreek-e-Nojuwanan-e-Pakistan, specially participated in the event titled "Together for Pakistan".

On this occasion Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said"Our elders fought the war of independence from 1857. There are incidents with every nation from which there is an opportunity to learn a lesson. After the establishment of Pakistan, we were deprived of our legitimate share and resources. When Pakistan was created, it was said that it was only a matter of a few months, as to how can states run without resources. The Pakistani nation defeated the enemies and conspiracies with its spirit. In 1957, the Pakistan Air Force shot down an Indian plane in Rawalpindi. The deeds of our invaders and martyrs strengthen us. Allah Almighty makes the plan of a Muslim and his destiny. One of our submarines destroyed an enemy ship in the 1971 war and returned safely." This was the first incident of its kind in the history of wars. He welcomed Abdullah Hamid Gul to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Abdullah Hamid Gul said that Pakistan was established in the name of islam and based on a pure ideology and the country wabuilt to last forever.

This country would fall because thousands of Muslims have sacrificed their lives for it.

United Pakistan was a great economic power and was the center of Asia at that time. The tragedy of 1971 was due to the nefarious intentions of the enemy and our disagreement.

Instead of believing in the propaganda of others, we have to believe in ourselves and follow the golden principles of the Qur'an to make this country a free and prosperous nation according to the dream of our elders.The enthusiasm and passion of the youth of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur we remarkable. The progress being made in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur promises us a bright future for the country.

The efforts made by the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for this University are commendable and the progress of the University waknown as soon as one enters the University. The establishment of more than 50 student societies was a great sign of a bright future. He said that the incident which took place on December 16 in Army Public school was an unholy audacity of our eternal enemy who showed his barbarism and targeted innocent children.

Ghazi Lance Naik Shahid Ali Khan and soldier Muhammad Ayub of the 1971 war were also present on the occasion. Lance Naik Shahid Ali Khan while narrating the events of the 1971 war told the facts regarding the propaganda spread by the enemy. Our mothers and sisters, our elders made sacrifices. "We will highlight the ideology of Pakistan according to Iqbal's dream."Learn from the past, make present decisions, and plan for the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Martyrs Shaheed Hamid Gul Student Rawalpindi Progress Independence December IUB Gold Muslim Event From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

54 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.