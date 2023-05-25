Event held at Police Lines to mark Martyrs' Reverence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada (Martyrs' Reverence Day) was observed in Bahawalpur to pay tribute to martyrs who laid their lives for their motherland. An event was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur to mark the day.

GOC 26 Div Major General Shahid Parvez, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and other officers participated in the ceremony.

Guard of Honor was also presented on the Martyrs' Reverence Day. The participants prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs. GOC 26 Div Maj Gen Shahid Pervez and Regional Police Officer met with the family of the martyrs in the conference hall. They paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Gifts were also distributed among the families of martyrs. RPO said that martyrs are assets of our country and their sacrifices will always be remembered.