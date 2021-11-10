UrduPoint.com

EVMs Bill, A Move To Ensure Free & Fair Democracy : PM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

EVMs bill, a move to ensure free & fair democracy : PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday categorically said that the government's upcoming bill on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was "not for vested interests, but a step towards a free and fair next general election".

He said the beneficiaries of the corrupt system would however oppose the electoral reforms by any means for their vested interests.

He was addressing the members of the parliament ahead of the bill on EVMs to be tabled in the joint session of the Senate and National Assembly on Thursday.

Imran Khan said the "mafia" and the "product of corruption" desired status-quo of the polling system.

He urged the parliamentarians to make the government's move successful, considering it a 'jihad' (fight) against corruption.

"The objective of the electoral reforms is to uphold the spirit of democracy and give the coming generations a system based on the morality of truth and honesty," he said.

He recalled joining politics 25 years ago to bring about a positive change in society and make the country a socio-welfare state.

The prime minister stressed that the 166-day sit-in of his party was also against rigging of polls, besides the demand for recounting of votes of four Constituencies.

He regretted the practice of bribery witnessed in Senate polls was a shameful act on part of politicians, who opposed the proposal of an open ballot but quashed morality for vested interests.

He said public representatives should lead with their examples rather than get involved in corruption.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Jihad Parliament Democracy Lead Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

1 minute ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

7 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.