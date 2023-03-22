Ex-Director DMA arrested on corruption charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested former Director DMA Shakeel Arshad and a Deputy Director in case pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs 9.8 millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested former Director DMA Shakeel Arshad and a Deputy Director in case pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Rs 9.8 millions.

Special Judge Central Azam Khan cancelled the interim bails of the accused after which they were arrested by the FIA.

The FIA had registered an FIR against nine officials of DMA on the complaint of deputy commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The officials were accused of embezzling the amount worth Rs9.8 millions in the line of bills for inaugural ceremony of the metro, orange-line and green-line bus services. The accused had allocated an amount worth Rs19.9 million for the ceremony.

The accused allegedly got approval of further Rs 9.8 millions from the finance wing by allegedly preparing a fake file.