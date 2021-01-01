Ex-SCBA president Mian Israrul Haq passed away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Senior lawyer and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Mian Israrul Haq passed away here on Thursday.

He was admitted to Services Hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Mian Israrul Haq had an important place in bar politics. He remained Lahore High Court Bar president twice, Lahore Bar Association president and Pakistan BarCouncil member. He was also contesting elections for Pakistan Bar Council beingheld today.