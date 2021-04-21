Excise police nab 45,400 grams hashish, 2040 gram heroin

The Excise police of Peshawar region Wednesday seized 45,400 grams of hashish, 200 grams of ICE drug and 2040 grams of heroin during various successful operations against drugs peddlers

According to details, SHO Majid Khan of Excise Peshawar acting on a tip off intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number LE-7959 on Ring Road Peshawar near Motorway Park and recovered 4800 grams of hashish and 200 grams of ICE concealed in hidden pockets of the car. An accused Sayed Waqas s/o Aftaba resident of Iqbal Town Lahore was arrested from the spot.

In another raid, SHO Majid Khan Peshawar Region nabbed a drug peddler Mohammad Salman s/o Mohammad Aslam Khan resident of Lakki Marwat during checking of a passenger van and recovered 600 gram hashish from his custody.

In the third operation, Sub Inspector Mohammad Shakeel acting on a tip-off, stopped a vehicle bearing registration number LEI 1613 at Ring Road Jamil Chowk and recovered 36,000 gram hashish from the car. The accused drug peddler managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

Similarly, SHO Majid Khan along with his team intercepted a car bearing Islamabad registration number on M-1 interchange and during checking recovered 2040 gram heroin and arrested the accused smuggler.

Secretary Excise Syed Iqbal Haider and Director General Excise Saqib Raza appreciated the successful raids by the Excise police.