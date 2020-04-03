UrduPoint.com
Exercise Dept Launches Awareness Campaign Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Exercise Dept launches awareness campaign against coronavirus

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday formally started awareness campaign against coronavirus and distributed pamphlet among public

The Excise officials also distributed awareness pamphlets at public places, toll plazas and traffic signals on motorway and GT Roads for public awareness.

Director General Excise Department Fayaz Ali Shah said sanitizers were also distributed among policemen, traffic wardens and others officials deployed on roads and motorways for assistance of people.

Disinfection spray were also made in the deployed areas of frontline workers.

He said coronavirus was a declared pandemic and it was our collective duty to help protect our people from this deadly virus.

He advised people to keep social distancing, wash hands with soaps for 20 seconds with regular intervals and avoid public gatherings besides remain in homes imperative to defeat this viral disease.

