UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition Of Rare Photographs Of Tehreek-e-Pakistan 'Journey Of Hope' Starts At RAC

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Exhibition of rare photographs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan 'Journey of Hope' starts at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :An online three-day exhibition of rare photographs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan 'Journey of Hope' was inaugurated here on Wednesday at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force, Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the exhibition while Director Waqar Ahmad, Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain and Pir Azmatullah Sultan were present on the occasion.

The exhibition will continue on the Rawalpindi Arts Council's YouTube channel and Facebook until August 14. Local artists and art students participated in the exhibition while maintaining social distance.

Addressing the participants, Dr Jamal Nasir said that holding an exhibition of rare photos by RAC was highly commendable. He said, the young generation must be aware of the fact that the independence was a great blessing and its value could only be determined by a person who was deprived of it.

He said that RAC always played a significant role and organized beautiful programmes to celebrate national days. The council by arranging the exhibition provided an opportunity to the local artists to express their love for the country through their art, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the difficulties of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have also been highlighted.

"During the migration, the trains were looted, women were molested and their families were killed," he said adding, Pakistan was created with immense sacrifices.

He urged the youngsters to come forward and play a role for the development of the country.

Waqar Ahmed said that the online exhibition organized in connection with the Independence Day will continue till Aug 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Facebook Young Jammu Rawalpindi Nasir Independence August Women YouTube Love

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.