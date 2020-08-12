Exhibition of rare photographs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan 'Journey of Hope' starts at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :An online three-day exhibition of rare photographs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan 'Journey of Hope' was inaugurated here on Wednesday at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force, Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the exhibition while Director Waqar Ahmad, Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain and Pir Azmatullah Sultan were present on the occasion.

The exhibition will continue on the Rawalpindi Arts Council's YouTube channel and Facebook until August 14. Local artists and art students participated in the exhibition while maintaining social distance.

Addressing the participants, Dr Jamal Nasir said that holding an exhibition of rare photos by RAC was highly commendable. He said, the young generation must be aware of the fact that the independence was a great blessing and its value could only be determined by a person who was deprived of it.

He said that RAC always played a significant role and organized beautiful programmes to celebrate national days. The council by arranging the exhibition provided an opportunity to the local artists to express their love for the country through their art, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the difficulties of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have also been highlighted.

"During the migration, the trains were looted, women were molested and their families were killed," he said adding, Pakistan was created with immense sacrifices.

He urged the youngsters to come forward and play a role for the development of the country.

Waqar Ahmed said that the online exhibition organized in connection with the Independence Day will continue till Aug 14.