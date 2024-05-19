Expert Stresses For Early Healthy Lifestyle Modifications To Defeat Diabetes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Medical experts on Sunday suggested multi-pronged awareness drives and for controlling obesity to avoid diabetes which was also one of the leading causes of immature deaths, high blood pressure, heart diseases, renal failure and
blindness.
Talking to a Private news channel, Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr Nadeem Naeem stressed the need for regular blood screenings, particularly for those above 35 or 40 to enable early detection and preventive measures against diabetes.
Meanwhile, Dr highlighted that more than 30 million Pakistanis are suffering from diabetes which serves as a significant precursor to other life-threatening conditions.
He said people should focus on their fitness, outdoor activities and daily exercise, adding, "All types of diabetes is equally serious and if not properly controlled can lead to serious complications."
“Regular screenings and access to healthcare services are of paramount importance not only for detecting diabetes but also for identifying pre-diabetes stages and providing key interventions," he added.
He underlined the importance for all members of society to lead healthy lifestyles, including healthy food, physical activity and refraining from smoking.
“Diabetes has become a disease that affects economic development in countries around the world,” he added.
Earlier patients diagnosed with diabetes were above 40 years of age, but now they are being diagnosed in their 20s and 30s. This is an alarming situation worldwide, he added.
"The diagnosis of diabetes has a great impact on the patient’s life, both physically and psychologically. Diabetes can affect multiple, therefore, it is important to screen for diabetes even at a younger age," he mentioned.
"The control of diabetes, and prevention or delay of complications, can be enhanced through equipping patients for self-care and the holistic management of diabetes patients by their regular family doctor," he said.
Replying to a question, he said, "A balanced diet by definition means regulating portions and including items like brown rice instead of white, limiting sugary items, and incorporating salads, which provide positive energy and aid bodily functions."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for necessary arrangements to bring back students from Kyrgyz Republic3 minutes ago
-
FIA operations against illegal currency business continue in Swabi, Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
SSP Sanghar visits temples to investigate theft incident3 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
WASA defaulters given last chance till May 31 to clear arrears4 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 274,000 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad14 minutes ago
-
Citizens advised to take appropriate measures during heat wave14 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses satisfaction over timely measures for Pakistani student14 minutes ago
-
Arrangement finalized for JI 'Gaza Million March'44 minutes ago
-
India victimizing illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for their political ideology1 hour ago
-
Cattle farmers sensitized to protect animals against blistering heat-wave1 hour ago