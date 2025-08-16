Open Menu

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) For Fast-track Approval Of Imported Cotton Seed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh Saturday called for the approval system for imported cotton seed to be placed on a fast track

He made this demand in the fourth meeting of FPCCI’s Task Force on Agriculture held here at FPCCI Regional Office.

The meeting was attended by FPCCI United business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, FPCCI Vice President, Zaki Aijaz, Task Force Chairman Sham Lal Manglani, former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shehzad Ali Malik, of FPCCI Policy Advisory board Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain, Kasur Chamber's President Kashif Khokhar as well as Ijaz Tufail, Akbar Khan, Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Dr Aslam Yousaf and Zulfiqar Ali.

During the meeting, all members unanimously demanded that the approval process for imported cotton seed be expedited.

It was resolved that FPCCI would raise this matter with the prime minister, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) to ensure swift approvals.

Atif Ikram Sheikh noted that such approvals had been granted on a fast track in the past as well, highlighting that cotton seed typically requires a three- to four-year process before reaching the fields.

Furthermore, the members also approved the inclusion of two agro-economists in the FPCCI Task Force on Agriculture to strengthen its expertise and decision-making.

