FDA Seals Three Plots, Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots in Gulshan Colony over unauthorized commercial use in addition to removing illegal constructions and encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots in Gulshan Colony over unauthorized commercial use in addition to removing illegal constructions and encroachments

in Madina Town and Mohallah Usman Abad.

A FDA spokesman said on Saturday that Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Director State Management Junaid Hassan Manj along with Assistant Director Katchi Abadis Mian Shahzad Qamar and State Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa supervised the operation during which the FDA teams used heavy machinery to remove illegal extensions such as stalls, boundary walls, ramps and other unauthorized structures built beyond limits in certain markets of Madina Town.

They also demolished unlawful constructions in Katchi Abadi of Usman Abad and encroachments on Satiana Road.

Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team inspected properties in different areas and found that plots No 40, 41 and 42 in Gulshan Colony were being used for commercial purposes without approval instead of their designated residential use.

Therefore, the FDA immediately sealed these plots and challans against the owners were forwarded to the court of special judicial magistrate for further action, the spokesman added.

